facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • WestBridge tops up bet on consumer-facing firm to over $200 mn

WestBridge tops up bet on consumer-facing firm to over $200 mn

By Aman Malik

  • 25 Apr 2023
Premium
WestBridge tops up bet on consumer-facing firm to over $200 mn
WestBridge managing partners Sumir Chadha (left) and Sandeep Singhal | Credit: WestBridge Capital

Private equity firm WestBridge Capital has pumped additional capital into a consumer-facing company, taking its total exposure to more than $200 million in what is perhaps now its biggest cumulative bet on a portfolio firm.  WestBridge, which backs unlisted companies and also makes private investments in public equities (PIPE), has invested ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

Premium
WestBridge tops up bet on consumer-facing firm to over $200 mn

Consumer

WestBridge tops up bet on consumer-facing firm to over $200 mn

Former Temasek exec Promeet Ghosh joining portfolio firm as CEO

Manufacturing

Former Temasek exec Promeet Ghosh joining portfolio firm as CEO

Premium
Avataar Venture Partners in talks to invest in mobility startup

TMT

Avataar Venture Partners in talks to invest in mobility startup

Canada's OTPP shuts down China equity investment business

Finance

Canada's OTPP shuts down China equity investment business

Sensex, Nifty end higher, analysts see rangebound trade going ahead

Finance

Sensex, Nifty end higher, analysts see rangebound trade going ahead

Premium
Welspun One wraps up investments from maiden warehouse fund with South India deal

Infrastructure

Welspun One wraps up investments from maiden warehouse fund with South India deal