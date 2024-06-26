WestBridge, Convergent, Sixth Sense Ventures make $75-mn exit move

Premium
Private equity firms WestBridge Capital and Convergent Finance as well as venture capital firm Sixth Sense Ventures have monetised their bet on a company, joining a horde of other alternative investment firms to hit the sell button on publicly listed companies as stock market valuations hit new highs. WestBridge sold its entire ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.