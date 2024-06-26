WestBridge, Convergent, Sixth Sense Ventures make $75-mn exit move
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • WestBridge, Convergent, Sixth Sense Ventures make $75-mn exit move

WestBridge, Convergent, Sixth Sense Ventures make $75-mn exit move

By TEAM VCC

  • 26 Jun 2024
Premium
WestBridge, Convergent, Sixth Sense Ventures make $75-mn exit move

Private equity firms WestBridge Capital and Convergent Finance as well as venture capital firm Sixth Sense Ventures have monetised their bet on a company, joining a horde of other alternative investment firms to hit the sell button on publicly listed companies as stock market valuations hit new highs.  WestBridge sold its entire ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
WestBridge, Convergent, Sixth Sense Ventures make $75-mn exit move

Consumer

WestBridge, Convergent, Sixth Sense Ventures make $75-mn exit move

Premium
African PE firm Phatisa marks fifth exit from first fund

Consumer

African PE firm Phatisa marks fifth exit from first fund

Premium
Healthcare-focussed Novo Holdings bets on homegrown agritech firm

Consumer

Healthcare-focussed Novo Holdings bets on homegrown agritech firm

Premium
Faering Capital in talks for investment in consumer brand

Consumer

Faering Capital in talks for investment in consumer brand

Zyod, Cloudphysician, Sid's Farm raise Series A funding

TMT

Zyod, Cloudphysician, Sid's Farm raise Series A funding

Quick commerce startup Zepto raises fresh funds, valuation jumps by 2.6X

Consumer

Quick commerce startup Zepto raises fresh funds, valuation jumps by 2.6X

Advertisement