WestBridge Capital leads $40 mn bet on AI communication platform Yoodli

Homegrown private equity firm WestBridge Capital has led a $40 million (Rs 360 crore) Series B funding round in AI-powered communication platform Yoodli.

Menlo Park-based early-stage investor Neotribe Ventures and Seattle-based venture capital firm Mandrona also participated in the round.

Seattle-based Yoodli is an AI communication role-playing platform that offers experiential learning, enabling users to practice and improve their communication skills through personalized AI roleplays, adaptive coaching, and real-time feedback.

Advertisement

Founded in 2021, the company uses AI to simulate real-world scenarios, from sales calls and leadership coaching to interviews and feedback sessions, giving users instant, personalized feedback that they can practice privately and repeatedly. It counts Google, Snowflake, Databricks, RingCentral, Sandler Sales, and others among its customers.

“We see Yoodli defining a new category of AI-native learning tools for the enterprise, as companies today seek scalable, AI-driven solutions to train and upskill their workforces,” said Manthan Shah, principal at WestBridge Capital. “The Yoodli team has built a platform that brings a high level of precision and scalability to skill development, and we’re excited to partner with them as they scale."

The latest round comes about six months after Yoodli announced its Series A funding in May this year, bringing its overall capital raised till date to $60 million.

Advertisement

The company plans to use the fresh capital to invest in AI coaching, analytics, and personalization, while expanding its reach across enterprise learning, GTM enablement, and professional development, it said in a statement. Yoodli also plans to scale its product, AI research, and customer success teams globally.

“In a world where so much is being automated by AI, Yoodli is helping people strengthen what makes them uniquely human,” said Varun Puri, co-founder and CEO of Yoodli. “Communication is the skill that separates top performers, and Yoodli helps people sharpen that edge through practice.”

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments