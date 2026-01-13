WestBridge-backed Propelld set to turn profitable in FY26; plans capital raise
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • WestBridge-backed Propelld set to turn profitable in FY26; plans capital raise

WestBridge-backed Propelld set to turn profitable in FY26; plans capital raise

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 13 Jan 2026
Premium
WestBridge-backed Propelld set to turn profitable in FY26; plans capital raise
Propelld co-founder Victor Senapaty

Bluebear Technologies, which runs education-focused fintech startup Propelld, is on track to end FY26 in the black, according to a senior company official. This will mark the education financier’s maiden year of profitability after reporting losses in previous years. The company expects to post a consolidated net profit of around Rs 8 ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

BillionE, Atomgrid, Liquidnitro Games, others raise funding

TMT

BillionE, Atomgrid, Liquidnitro Games, others raise funding

PE firm Creaegis joins as anchor investor in SaaS company Amagi Labs

TMT

PE firm Creaegis joins as anchor investor in SaaS company Amagi Labs

Premium
Blume, Elev8-backed IDfy set to raise new funding round

TMT

Blume, Elev8-backed IDfy set to raise new funding round

Bluecopa, PumPumPum, two others snag early-stage funding

TMT

Bluecopa, PumPumPum, two others snag early-stage funding

NIIT MTS acquires US firm; Bartronics buying 51% of fresh produce brand

TMT

NIIT MTS acquires US firm; Bartronics buying 51% of fresh produce brand

BetterInvest launches media-focussed credit fund

TMT

BetterInvest launches media-focussed credit fund

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW