WestBridge-backed Propelld set to turn profitable in FY26; plans capital raise

Premium Propelld co-founder Victor Senapaty

Bluebear Technologies, which runs education-focused fintech startup Propelld, is on track to end FY26 in the black, according to a senior company official. This will mark the education financier’s maiden year of profitability after reporting losses in previous years. The company expects to post a consolidated net profit of around Rs 8 ......