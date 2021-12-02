Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
Westbridge Capital-backed Star Health to cut OFS size amid weak demand for IPO
Photo Credit: VCCircle

The initial public offering of Star Health and Allied Insurance Co Ltd will cut its offer for sale (sale of shares by existing...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT