Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Wellspring Healthcare taps international investor to fuel growth in select verticals

Wellspring Healthcare taps international investor to fuel growth in select verticals

By Anuj Suvarna

  • 11 Aug 2023
Premium
Wellspring Healthcare taps international investor to fuel growth in select verticals
Credit: Pexels

Healthcare services provider Wellspring Healthcare, owner of Healthspring Community Medical Centres, has onboarded an offshore backer for equity funding, VCCircle has learnt. Aimed at furthering growth, the Mumbai-based company, which operates 17 primary care clinics across Pune and Mumbai, has received an investment commitment by World Bank’s private investment arm, International ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Gulf Digest: Saudi companies Wadaie, Golden Scent, YaSchools raise funds

TMT

Gulf Digest: Saudi companies Wadaie, Golden Scent, YaSchools raise funds

Investor and Entrepreneur Mr Arjun Nijhawan Unveils AI's Future: Businesses Set to Transform in the Next Decade!

Brand Solutions

Investor and Entrepreneur Mr Arjun Nijhawan Unveils AI's Future: Businesses Set to Transform in the Next Decade!

Premium
Deals Digest: Big-ticket deal lifts funding value this week

General

Deals Digest: Big-ticket deal lifts funding value this week

DLF teams up with Medanta owner to enter hospital space

Healthcare

DLF teams up with Medanta owner to enter hospital space

Sensex, Nifty slip for third week in a row

General

Sensex, Nifty slip for third week in a row

Gujarat Titans owner CVC Capital amasses $4.45 bn in sixth Asia-focused fund

Finance

Gujarat Titans owner CVC Capital amasses $4.45 bn in sixth Asia-focused fund

Advertisement