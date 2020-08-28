Wellness startup Sarva raises funding from music provider Cutting Edge Group

Zorba Renaissance Pvt Ltd, which operates yoga and mindfulness-focussed startup Sarva, has raised funding from international music provider Cutting Edge Group.

As part of this exercise, Sarva will gain access to over 20,000 minutes of music and meditation-based content.

This catalogue will be provided via Myndstream, Cutting Edge’s record label, which will also help design and manage music priorities across Sarva’s platform.

The deal sum was not disclosed.

“Given the highly stressed and anxious state of the world today, we hope our music-driven meditation and mindfulness give more and more people an avenue to turn to for relaxation and better sleep,” Sarva founder and chief executive officer Sarvesh Shashi said.

According to its website, the Cutting Edge Group is an independent music publisher, financier and services provider for film and television studios, as well as production houses, gaming studios and online media platforms.

The United States- and United Kingdom-based group’s services also include music branding and royalty analysis.

Sarva was founded in March 2016. The company’s offerings include guided meditation and interactive fitness.

Its digital offerings include body and mind-focussed programmes. Sarva will soon launch another category, Nourish.

The fundraise from the Cutting Edge Group comes just a little over two months after the company raised capital from cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. At the time, the company said it had raised a cumulative $8 million (around Rs 60 crore) across all its funding round.

Dhawan invested in Sarva less than two months after venture capital firm Mantra Capital placed a bet on the company. This marked the United States- and India-based firm’s maiden deal since floating its first $60 million fund in January.

Before that, in December last year, Sarva raised Rs 20 crore ($2.8 million) in its first institutional round of funding in December last year. The round was led by consumer-focused VC firm Fireside Ventures.

Last year, Sarva raised an undisclosed amount in funding from a clutch of investors including global pop artist Jennifer Lopez and Mark Mastrov, the founder of fitness firm 24 Hour Fitness Worldwide Inc.

Other investors in Sarva include Bollywood celebrity Malaika Arora and the Patni family, which is also a strategic partner of the company. According to VCCEdge, the data research arm of Mosaic Digital, Zorba Renaissance reported net sales of Rs 12.95 crore for the financial year ended March 2019.