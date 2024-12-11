We Founder Circle’s top exec teams up with angel investor for pre-IPO fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • We Founder Circle’s top exec teams up with angel investor for pre-IPO fund

We Founder Circle’s top exec teams up with angel investor for pre-IPO fund

Premium
We Founder Circle’s top exec teams up with angel investor for pre-IPO fund
Gaurav VK Singhvi, co-founder, We Founder Circle

A top executive and founding member of early-stage investment platform We Founder Circle has teamed up with an angel investor to set up an investment vehicle that will invest in companies ahead of their planned initial public offerings, two people aware of the development told VCCircle.  The upcoming investment firm, registered ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

CarDekho's Southeast Asia unit raises $60 mn from Navis Capital, others

Finance

CarDekho's Southeast Asia unit raises $60 mn from Navis Capital, others

Avanti Finance raises $14.2 mn from Dia Vikas Capital, others

Finance

Avanti Finance raises $14.2 mn from Dia Vikas Capital, others

Premium
Iliad Partners hits first close of maiden vehicle focussed on early-stage bets

Finance

Iliad Partners hits first close of maiden vehicle focussed on early-stage bets

Premium
LPs pick out the three biggest challenges for PE investment in India

Finance

LPs pick out the three biggest challenges for PE investment in India

Multiples PE leads $118-mn investment in Shubham Housing

Finance

Multiples PE leads $118-mn investment in Shubham Housing

Premium
Shorooq onboards new Korean investor for infusion in new asset classes

Finance

Shorooq onboards new Korean investor for infusion in new asset classes

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW