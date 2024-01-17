Web3 startup Fetcch, social media app Medial raise early-stage funding

(From left): Medial co-founders Niket Raj Dwivedi, Prateek Kaien, Aishwarya Raj, Harsh Dwivedi

Web3 startup Fetcch and social media application Medial have secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Wednesday.

Fetcch has raised $1.5 million (Rs 12.5 crore) in a pre-seed funding round co-led by AppWorks Venture and Hashkey Capital. The round also saw participation from LD Capital, Compute Ventures, M6, GravityX Capital and NGC.

According to a statement, the startup will use the capital for product development and expansion in the Web3 sector while simultaneously building for Web2.5 use cases.

Founded in May 2023 by Mandar Dange and Satyam Kulkarni, Fetcch is a Web3 payments infrastructure platform. It provides infrastructure for digital payments and rewards platforms especially for the Web3 payments ecosystem with a particular focus on cross-chain payments.

Fetcch’s product for enterprises, deposit guardrails, is an application programming interface (API) that provides secure deposit functions to institutional platforms like over-the-counter markets (OTCs), market makers, and exchanges.

The startup has integrated with 23 wallets, clocking daily transaction volumes reaching $35,000 through the Fetcch platform.

Medial has raised around $120,000 (Rs 1 crore) in a pre-seed funding round led by FirstCheque VC. Angel investors Nayan Jadeja, Rohitashwa Choudhary, Ankit Aggarwal and Radhakrishnan Ramachandran also invested.

In a conversation with VCCircle, the founder Niket Raj Dwivedi said that FirstCheque invested Rs 75 lakh, while the angels contributed the remaining amount.

The startup will use the funding for product development, user acquisition, and testing of core application features.

The application, which is at a beta stage, claims to have a user base of over 5,000 users and is set for an official launch by the end of January.

Founded by Dwivedi, Aishwarya Raj Pandey, Prateek Kaien, and Harsh Dwivedi, Medial is a social media application, that targets to serve as a platform for professionals in domains such as tech, product, and design.

It also aims to become a company profile and job board platform with the launch of an integrated platform for professionals in startups.

