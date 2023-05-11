Wearables brand Noise sees 2x growth in FY23

Gaurav Khatri, co-founder, Noise

Gadget and wearables brand Noise, which has remained bootstrapped so far, has more than doubled its revenue in the last financial year, a top company executive told VCCircle in an interview.

“Our revenue grew more than 100% year-on-year to Rs 2,000 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2023,” said Noise founder and chief executive officer Gaurav Khatri.

In FY22, the company had reported more than 2x growth in its revenue to Rs 793 crore from Rs 350 crore in the fiscal before. Its profit, on the other hand, grew close to 9% to Rs 36 crore from Rs 33 crore seen in FY21, as per data by VCCEdge, the data intelligence arm of VCCircle.

Khatri declined to disclose the specific profit/loss figures for FY23 but ascertained that the company remained financially strong and profitable throughout the last fiscal year.

The company derives much of its revenue from the sale of smartwatches, contributing 80% to the collections. Over the years, it has localised its manufacturing on the lines of ‘Make in India’ initiative.

During the year, the brand continued to strengthen its Make in India efforts and focused on increasing its tech and R&D capabilities, particularly through its in-house tech incubator, Noise Labs, which was launched in May 2022, the company said in a release.

Noise was founded by Gaurav and Amit Khatri in 2014. The company manufactures smartwatches, wireless earphones, speakers, and other electronic gadgets. It primarily sells its products via online marketplaces such as Flipkart, Amazon and its own e-commerce website as well as via brick-and-mortar stores.

Just before the last fiscal, the company had roped in former Twitter executive Shalabh Gupta as its chief growth officer (CGO). In the last fiscal, it also made several high-level appointments to drive its growth.

Noise claims that it is a market leader in the Indian smartwatch industry. Global technology market analyst Canalys has ranked the company among the top five global smartwatch players in terms of unit sales.

The Gurugram-based company pits against the likes of another homegrown company boAt, which is backed by the likes of Warburg Pincus and Fireside Ventures, as well as players like Realme, Amazefit, PLAY, and Fire-Boltt.

Share article on Leave Your Comments