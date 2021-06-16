WaterScience, XYXX, Vital raise funding

Direct-to-consumer startup WaterScience said it has raised an undisclosed amount from revenue-based financier Velocity.in.

The company said it plans to use the funds to finance its inventory and ramp up digital marketing.

It previously raised seed funding from veteran private equity professional and angel investor Aditya Somani.

The fundraise marks the second round of financing it raised from Velocity.in, WaterScience said.

XYXX

Men’s fashion brand XYXX said it has raised Rs 30 crore in its Series A round of funding.

The company said DSG Consumer Partners and Synergy Capital Partners have joined existing investor Sauce.VC to invest in this round.

“We aim to strengthen our physical presence in the country by 3x and have up to 15,000 retail points across the country in the next 12 months,” Yogesh Kabra, founder of XYXX, said.

The brand is present in over 6,000 strategic offline outlets and all major e-commerce marketplaces including Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart and Ajio, it said.

Vital

Insurtech platform Vital has raised $3 million in a pre-Series A round led by venture capital company BLinC Invest.

Venture Catalyst, Survam Partners and several other angel investors also participated in the round, Vital said.

The company is looking to use the funds towards building its product and scale its member base.

BLinC Invest focuses on the edtech and fintech. It has made investments of over Rs 300 crore in 25 companies.