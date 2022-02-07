Water management firm Kritsnam snags pre-Series A from ex-IITian

Tech-based water management startup Kritsnam Technologies on Monday said it has bagged a pre-Series A funding of Rs 6 crore (around $800,000) led by an IIT Kanpur’s alumni of 1987 batch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The round also saw participation from Ashish Gupta (Founder of Helion Ventures), Kunal Shah (Founder of Cred), Basab Pradhan (former Infosys Executive) and Sanjiv Verma (former Managing Director of Baxter India), among others.

The startup plans to deploy the fresh capital to commercialise software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that help businesses manage their water usage digitally, reduce groundwater footprint and comply with government regulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded in 2015 by K Sri Harsha, Prudhvi Sagar, Vinay Chataraju and Neeraj Rai, Kritsnam provides internet of things or artificial intelligence-backed solutions to water managers for managing their water resources sustainably.

Their flagship product, Dhaara Smart helps water managers save water and money.

The platform in a statement claimed it had received research and development grants worth Rs 2.8 crore from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Hindustan Unilever Foundation, Ericsson Global Services, Intel India, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), USAID, FICCI, among others.