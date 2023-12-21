Warehousing automation firm GreyOrange collects $135 mn in Series D

Akash Gupta, founder and CEO, GreyOrange

Tiger Global-backed robotics startup GreyOrange has raised $135 million in its Series D round led by Anthelion Capital (formerly Cowen Sustainable Investments), it said in a statement.

The round also saw participation from Mithril Capital Management, 3State Ventures, and Blume Ventures.

“Not only has GreyOrange automated the movement of goods within the warehouse, but the company has also built a network that optimizes how retailers move their goods across their entire supply chain,” said Vusal Najafov, co-founder, Anthelion Capital.

“Their capability to improve operational efficiency in various settings and their innovative approach in transforming inventory into a more productive asset in warehouses and retail spaces are key reasons for our excitement in leading this funding round,” he added.

GreyOrange plans to use the fresh capital in technology improvement, global expansion and for supporting the adoption of its platform, it said.

“This Series D funding amplifies our commitment to leadership within the AI and robotics orchestration space and affirms our thought leadership within this market,” said Akash Gupta, co-founder and chief executive, GreyOrange. â€¯

Founded in 2012 by BITS Pilani alumni Samay Kohli and Gupta, GreyOrange offers an omni-channel fulfillment platform and inventory optimization solutions to retailers, warehouse operators and third-party logistics providers around the world. While the company is headquartered in Atlanta, it has offices across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and the Asia Pacific region, including a significant base in India.

The latest round comes about a year and a half after the company secured $110 million as growth capital in May 2022 from US-based Mithril Capital. This round included a debt component from BlackRock.

Previously, in 2018, GreyOrange raised $140 million in a Series C investment round led by Mithril Capital.

“As we scale our technology and enhance customer experiences and operational efficiency, we recognize that keeping the needs of our customers at the center of our product and solution roadmap has proven essential for our customers’ success, as well as our own,” Gupta added.

