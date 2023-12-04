Warburg Pincus wraps up over $600 mn India exit

Premium Narendra Ostawal, Warburg's new India PE head | Credit: Warburg Pincus

US private equity giant Warburg Pincus, which made a change in top management for its India business on Monday, has struck yet another exit move in the country, adding to nearly half a dozen other portfolio companies from which it has harvested money since January this year. The PE firm fully exited Computer Age Management ......