Warburg Pincus pulls in one of its best exits from an India bet

Premium
Private equity firm Warburg Pincus, which invested in about half a dozen new and existing portfolio companies in 2022 but has been on an exit spree in India this year, has spun high returns from a three-year-old portfolio company after two disappointing outcomes and another above-average liquidity move in the country. The ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.