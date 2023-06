Warburg Pincus makes poor exit move from India consumer bet

Premium Vishal Mahadevia, India head at Warburg Pincus

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus, which recently logged out of an Indian company, bought a majority stake in a private lender and is in talks to seal another control deal, has pressed the exit button on another company from its local portfolio churning out poor returns. The PE firm had invested in about half ......