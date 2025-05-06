Warburg Pincus lifts stake in India financial services portfolio firm
Warburg Pincus lifts stake in India financial services portfolio firm

By TEAM VCC

  • 06 May 2025
Credit: Pixabay

Warburg Pincus, one of the most active private equity firms in India, has increased its stake in a local financial services portfolio company that it first backed more than six years ago.  US-based Warburg, which has invested in several Indian banks and non-bank lenders including IDFC First Bank, Home First Finance, Vistaar Finance and Avanse Financial, has lifted its ......

