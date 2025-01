Warburg Pincus-backed boAt revives IPO plan, taps bankers

Premium Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta, founders, boAt

Audio products and wearables brand boAt is gearing up once again to go public, more than two years after dropping its plan to float an initial public offering, three people aware of the development told VCCircle. The company, which is backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus and venture capital firm ......