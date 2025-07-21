Warburg, two Indian investors sitting on strong upside as ADIA bets on Micro Life

Pro

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority is investing $200 million (about Rs 1,726 crore) in Micro Life Sciences Pvt Ltd in a transaction that will help New York-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus and two Indian venture capital-style investors to record strong unrealised returns on their investment in the medical technology company. ADIA, ......