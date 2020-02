Private equity firm Warburg Pincus will invest Rs 1,080 crore (about $150 million) in Apollo Tyres Ltd, the Indian tyre maker said on Wednesday.

Apollo Tyres will issue 10.8 crore compulsorily convertible preference shares to Emerald Sage Investment Ltd at Rs 100 apiece, it said in a stock-exchange filing. Emerald Sage is an affiliate of US-based Warburg.

