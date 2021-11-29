Warburg Pincus-backed Parksons Packaging acquires Manohar Packaging

Warburg Pincus-backed Parksons Packaging Ltd has acquired folding carton manufacturer Manohar Packaging for an undisclosed amount, the company said in a press statement on Monday.

Founded in 1994, Manohar Packaging manufactures carton packaging, and is the industry leader in the alcoholic beverages segment. With the capacity of two manufacturing facilities in India, Manohar Packaging can convert more than 100 million sheets annually, the statement said.

Parksons Packaging said Manohar’s deep-sector expertise and long-standing relationships with its marquee customer base brings significant synergies to Parksons’ domain expertise and depth of services.

Manufacturing plants bring high strategic value to Parksons Packaging, and are significantly scalable for future growth. Parksons has six manufacturing plants in Daman, Chakan, Pantnagar, Guwahati and Sricity, and also Manohar’s presence in Goa and Punjab adds to the capacity, said the statement.

"Parksons has consistently been at the forefront of delivering high service quality and innovation to our customers. Adding Manohar's depth of services and domain expertise strengthens our offerings in the food and beverage segment, and increases our footprint in North and West India," Siddharth Kejriwal, Managing Director, Parksons Packaging, said in the statement.

Parksons has customers in various segments, such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), pharmaceuticals, retail and electricals.

In April this year, global PE firm Warburg Pincus acquired a majority stake in Parksons Packaging. Kedaara Capital, Olza Holdings and IIFL exited the company as part of the transaction.

Earlier in November, Max Ventures & Industries Ltd (MaxVIL), entered into a definitive agreement with its existing Japanese partner, Toppan Inc, in Max Specialty Films Ltd (MSF).