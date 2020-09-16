Warburg Pincus-backed CAMS seeks over $800 mn valuation in IPO next week

Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS), a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions in India, is seeking a valuation of Rs 6,000 crore ($816 million) from an initial public offering (IPO) next week.

The company has set a price band of Rs 1,229-1,230 per share for its IPO that opens on 21 September, with the anchor book for institutional investors opening a day prior. The IPO will close on 23 September, the company said on Wednesday.

The IPO is a complete secondary market sale of 18.246 million shares by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), India’s largest bourse by revenue and trade volume.

The offering will now result in a 37.4% stake dilution as compared with a 25% dilution at the time the firm had filed its draft prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which is the capital markets regulator. At that time, CAMS was targeting a valuation upwards of Rs 6,200 crore.

NSE is selling its entire stake to comply with a regulatory requirement. The IPO is a rare instance where nearly half of a company’s equity shares will change hands just before or during the public offering.

As for Warburg Pincus and other institutional shareholders such as Acsys, HDB Trust, HDFC and HDFC Bank, these investors will sell in pre-IPO deals. All these investors had earlier proposed to sell shares of CAMS in the IPO.

In January 2020, VCCircle had reported that Warburg Pincus was set to make stellar returns from a partial exit from CAMS via an IPO.

The IPO being entirely a secondary market sale, the company will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are merchant bankers managing the IPO.

Incorporated in May 1988, CAMS is India’s largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds. It counts among its clients four of the top five mutual fund houses and nine of the 15 largest mutual fund companies.

Its market share stood at 60% five years ago, and rose to approximately 69% as of July 2020, according to research and rating firm CRISIL.

CAMS provides a range of services such as transaction origination interface, transaction execution, payment, settlement and reconciliation, dividend processing, investor interface, record keeping, report generation and brokerage computation.

It also offers compliance-related services to its mutual fund clients, distributors and investors. Besides, it offers certain services to alternative investment funds, insurance companies, banks and non-banking finance companies.

CAMS recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 40.8 crore for three months ended June 2020 on revenue (from operations) of Rs 148.6 crore.

Its fiscal 2019-20 net profit was Rs 173.4 crore on revenue of Rs 699.6 crore, as against Rs 130.89 crore in net profit and revenue of Rs 693.6 crore for the previous financial year.