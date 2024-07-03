Wamda Capital, Pantera, others exit MENA crypto platform BitOasis

Premium Ola Doudin, co-founder and CEO, BitOasis

UAE-based venture capital firm Wamda Capital and American blockchain-focused investor Pantera Capital have fully exited their investment in the Middle East and North Africa-based cryptocurrency exchange platform BitOasis through a strategic stake sale to an Indian digital assets platform. Dubai-based BitOasis has been fully acquired by its existing investor CoinDCX, ......