Wall Street trader William J O’Neil launches alternatives vehicle, hedge fund for India

A family office of Wall Street trader William J O’Neil has floated an alternative investment vehicle called O’Neil Capital Management India Pvt. Ltd (OCM India) and launched a hedge fund called O’Neil Quant Fund.

OCM India has already registered as a Category III alternative investment fund (AIF) in India.

The O’Neil Quant Fund aims to generate market-beating alpha through statistical models that analyse market data in real time using technology and empirical techniques. The fund consists of an extensive portfolio of Indian equities with growth characteristics and a short portfolio to hedge the long portfolio's volatility.

“We are thrilled to launch the O’Neil Quant Fund, developed specifically for the Indian market. Our presence in India for the past four years has helped us delve into the unique characteristics of the local markets, and our team here has worked relentlessly to replicate the success of Mr O’Neil’s robust approach to investing,” said Anupam Singhi, director of OCM India.

“We are excited to launch our fifth fund, the O’Neil Quant Fund, in India after the successful launch of three funds in the US and one in China. Our funds seek to continue William J O’Neil’s legacy with consistent innovation supported by cutting-edge quantitative research and applying those findings to develop a game plan that surpasses the market,” said Steven L Birch, chief executive officer of O’Neil Global Advisors.