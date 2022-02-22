Vymo raises $22 mn from Bertelsmann India, Sequoia Capital, others

Vymo Technologies Private Ltd, which operates the sales engagement platform Vymo has raised $22 million (around Rs 164 crore) in a Series C funding round led by Bertelsmann India Investments, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Other existing investors who participated in this round include Emergence Capital and Sequoia Capital.

“2021 was a momentous year for us: 20%+ quarterly growth, 142% NRR, zero logo churn, entry into the US with wins like Berkshire Hathaway, and onboarding some of the largest Insurers in Japan. Sales tech is a $10 billion+ opportunity in just these two countries and this fundraise will help us accelerate our growth plans for these markets,” said Yamini Bhat, co-founder and CEO, Vymo.

Previously, Vymo had raised $18 million (around Rs 124 crore) in a Series B funding round from venture capital firm Emergence Capital in mid 2019.

Founded in 2013 by Bhat and Venkat Malladi, Vymo helps improve sales outcomes through insights and interventions. It is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in Singapore, Bengaluru and Tokyo. Vymo's clientele includes Berkshire Hathaway, BNP Paribas, AIA, AXA, Generali, Sunlife and HDFC Bank, among others across Asia, Japan and North America.

“Vymo is building the next generation of intelligent sales automation tools driving huge and direct impact on its clients’ toplines across the globe. The engagement on the product is something we have never seen before in any product in any field," said Rohit Sood, Partner at BII.

The company said that as part of the financing, Sood will be joining the company’s board.

In 2016, Vymo raised $5 million (nearly Rs 34 crore) in Series A funding from Sequoia Capital India.