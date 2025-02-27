Vivriti Asset taps foreign investors for GIFT City fund, raises over half the corpus

Vineet Sukumar, founder and MD, Vivriti

Debt-focused financier Vivriti Asset Management, the asset management unit of Chennai-based Vivriti Group, has tapped another set of foreign institutional investors for its latest vehicle domiciled in Gujarat’s GIFT City. With this, it has secured around 60% of the fund’s target corpus, it said on Thursday. Vivriti Asset Management, which ......