Vivriti Asset taps foreign investors for GIFT City fund, raises over half the corpus
By Priyal Mahtta

  • 27 Feb 2025
Premium
Vineet Sukumar, founder and MD, Vivriti

Debt-focused financier Vivriti Asset Management, the asset management unit of Chennai-based Vivriti Group, has tapped another set of foreign institutional investors for its latest vehicle domiciled in Gujarat’s GIFT City. With this, it has secured around 60% of the fund’s target corpus, it said on Thursday.    Vivriti Asset Management, which ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

