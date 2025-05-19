Vivriti Asset onboards European institutional investor for GIFT City fund

Vineet Sukumar, founder and MD, Vivriti

Chennai-based Vivriti Group’s asset management arm, which has committed about $650 million (Rs 5,557 crore) across eight funds, has secured an investment from a European impact investor for its GIFT City-based thematic fund, the company said Monday. Vivriti Asset Management, which is targeting to raise $250 million for its thematic fund--Vivriti India Retail Assets Fund (VIRAF)--has secured $20 million in senior debt commitments from the ......