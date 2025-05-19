Vivriti Asset onboards European institutional investor for GIFT City fund
  Vivriti Asset onboards European institutional investor for GIFT City fund

Vivriti Asset onboards European institutional investor for GIFT City fund

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 19 May 2025

Vivriti Asset onboards European institutional investor for GIFT City fund
Vineet Sukumar, founder and MD, Vivriti

Chennai-based Vivriti Group’s asset management arm, which has committed about $650 million (Rs 5,557 crore) across eight funds, has secured an investment from a European impact investor for its GIFT City-based thematic fund, the company said Monday.   Vivriti Asset Management, which is targeting to raise $250 million for its thematic fund--Vivriti India Retail Assets Fund (VIRAF)--has secured $20 million in senior debt commitments from the ......






