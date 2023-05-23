Vivriti Asset Management floats $250-mn securitisation fund

Premium
Debt-asset manager Vivriti Asset Management has floated a $250-million securitisation fund– the first in the country–-domiciled in the International Financial Services Centre in GIFT City in Gujarat, a top executive told VCCircle. The asset-backed securitisation fund, set up as a Category 3 alternative investment fund, can raise money in dollars and ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.