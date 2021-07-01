Vivriti Group’s asset manager marks final close of maiden debt fund

Vivriti Asset Management on Thursday said it has made the final close of its maiden debt fund with commitments worth Rs 265 crore ($35.7 million).

Samarth Bond Fund has received commitments from Limited Partners (LPs), or investors, including insurance companies, global foundations, large corporate treasuries and bank treasuries, Vivriti Asset Management said in a statement.

Family offices and high net worth individuals (HNIs) have also made commitments to the fund, it added.

Samarth Bond Fund has already deployed over 90% of its corpus across 15 investments. The fund invests in debt issued by retail financial services providers that extend last-mile finance to small businesses and individuals for livelihood.

Vivriti Asset Management has raised commitments of over Rs 1,500 crore across its funds. It offers debt of Rs 25-75 crore to companies for a two-four year tenor.

The asset manager is a unit of non-bank lender Vivriti Capital Pvt Ltd, which builds on Vivriti group’s sectoral expertise to provide a stable and predictable risk-adjusted return on its fixed-income focused funds. It has operations in Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Kenya, Pakistan, Kirgistan, India and Ecuador.

Earlier this month, Vivriti Asset Management said it had partnered Swiss impact investment firm Enabling Qapital Ltd to invest up to Rs 375 crore ($51.4 million) in the United Nations’ sustainable development goals (SDGs).