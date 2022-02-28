Vijay Shekhar Sharma-backed AjnaLens nets funding from Lets Ventures, angels, others

AjnaLens, an XR hardware and software company, on Monday said it has secured pre-Series A funding of Rs 12 crore ($1.6 million) from Lets Ventures Angel Fund, JITO Angel Network and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The round also saw participation from angel investors including Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Roots Ventures Managing Partner Japan Vyas, Chirayu Khimji of Khimji Ramdas Group of Oman, private equity investor Jay Jesrani, Maharashtra Defence and Aerospace Venture Fund managed by IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd, Chetan Kajaria of Kajaria Ceramics, Manish Bhatia of Bhatia Brothers UAE and MHD Group from Oman, among others.

Founded in 2014 by Abhijit Patil, Pankaj Raut and Gaurav Godbole, AjnaLens raised an undisclosed amount from Vijay Shekhar Sharma and others in 2018, VCCircle had reported exclusively.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mumbai-based platform designs and manufactures virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) glasses and claims to have utility across enterprise, defence and skill training.

“With rapid adoption of technology, deeper internet penetration in India, terms like metaverse will become common tech vocabulary in the near future. Focusing on growth, AjnaLens will utilise the funds to propel tech innovation, manufacture in India, expand the team and customer base,” said Abhijit Patil, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at AjnaLens.

AjnaLens claims to have successfully completed user field trials of its indigenous see-through armor technology called AjnaESAS under the Ministry of Defence’s iDEX initiative.

“We will continue to create sustainable impact by facilitating digital transformation across public and private sectors. Current projects with the Ministry of Defence’s iDEX initiative and Tata Technologies are examples of effective collaboration for lasting impact,” Patil added.