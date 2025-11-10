ViewTrade International IFSC Pvt Ltd Becomes the First Global Broker to Secure Global Access Provider (GAP) Licensed by IFSCA at GIFT City
By Team Insights Focus

  • 10 Nov 2025
Mr Ronit Kar, CEO, ViewTrade International IFSC Pvt Ltd

ViewTrade International IFSC Pvt Ltd, registered as a Broker-Dealer under the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and backed by ViewTrade Holding Corp (USA), which serves clients in more than 35 countries with over 25 years of operating history, is located in Gujarat International Finance Tec City (GIFT City). The company has been granted the first Global Access Provider (GAP) authorisation by IFSCA. This marks a significant milestone in the development of India’s International Financial Services Centre, enabling regulated access to global financial markets from within the country.

The GAP framework has been introduced to allow entities operating in GIFT City to securely and compliantly connect with international exchanges, institutions, and investment products. With this authorisation, ViewTrade International IFSC Pvt Ltd is now positioned to play a pivotal role in supporting brokers, banks, fintech platforms, corporates, and advisory firms in providing their clients access to global securities and investment opportunities.

Commenting on the authorisation, Mr Ronit Kar, CEO, ViewTrade International IFSC Pvt Ltd, stated, “We are honoured to be the first Global Access Provider under the IFSCA framework. Our objective is to enable simple, compliant, and accessible global investing for Indian residents, NRIs, corporates, and financial services providers. This authorisation represents a meaningful step in strengthening GIFT City’s role as an international financial gateway and aligns with the broader vision of enhancing India’s presence in global capital markets.”

Through this authorisation, ViewTrade IFSC can facilitate direct access to international stock exchanges and a wide range of global market products. It will provide market data, trading infrastructure, and order routing through secure and integrated systems. Additionally, India-based investors and their financial intermediaries will be able to open and maintain global investment accounts within GIFT City, funded through IFSC banking channels. The authorisation also enables ViewTrade IFSC to support non-India-based financial services firms seeking to participate in international markets through GIFT City.

ViewTrade IFSC operates a centralised technology and brokerage operations centre, offering digital onboarding, trade execution, custody, multi-currency settlement, surveillance, regulatory reporting, and white-labelled trading platforms, supported by 24-hour operational capabilities. The technology infrastructure is cloud-based and built to meet IFSCA regulatory standards, featuring robust frameworks for risk monitoring, data security, compliance, and investor protection.

This development reinforces GIFT City’s strategic role as India’s global finance hub and supports transparent, efficient, and sustainable cross-border capital participation.

Email ID: support@viewtrade.in

About ViewTrade International IFSC Pvt Ltd

Registered as a Broker-Dealer under IFSCA at GIFT City, ViewTrade International IFSC Pvt Ltd provides global market access and technology solutions to brokers, fintechs, and financial institutions via a B2B2C operating model. Backed by ViewTrade Holding Corp (USA) — serving clients via its operating subsidiaries in 35+ countries for over 25 years — the firm brings global expertise to India’s rapidly expanding international financial ecosystem.

