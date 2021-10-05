Video infrastructure platform 100ms raises $4.5 mn seed funding round led by Accel

Video infrastructure platform 100ms has raised $4.5 million (around Rs 33.3 crore) in seed funding round led by Accel with participation from Strive.vc.

“Being a video engineer all my life, I understand the complexity of adding live video at scale. For a long time, this infrastructure has only been available to very few developers. We started 100ms to build live video infrastructure for the world," Kshitij Gupta, co-founder and CEO, 100ms, said in a statement.

Launched in October 2020 by Gupta, Aniket Behera, and Sarvesh Dwivedi, 100ms aims to be a live video infrastructure provider to companies looking to add Zoom-style video conferencing in their app.

The founding team built live video infrastructure at Facebook and Disney.

100ms said it has operated in beta for a long period and that they launched fully customisable software development kits that allow developers to add Zoom-quality video to their apps in hours, instead of months.

“Zoom is getting unbundled. Huge markets are being unlocked which are now leveraging white labelled video/audio -- edtech, telehealth, gaming retail, fitness, audio rooms, among others. 100ms aims to be the infrastructure layer for all these industries,” Behera, COO of 100ms, said.

The company has clients like Paytm Insider, BookMyShow Townscript, and Circle.

The live audio/video infrastructure services market is forecasted to grow from $4.2 billion in 2019 to $17.7 billion in 2024.