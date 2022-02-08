Video games-focused Rucept nets funding from Silicon Valley-based angels

Merchandising platform Rucept on Tuesday said it has bagged an undisclosed sum of seed funding led by Arka Venture Labs, along with participation from Silicon Valley-based angel investors.

The company said plans to use the fundraise to expand its team, build operations and infrastructure.

Rucept was launched by Mudit Khurana in 2019. It is an in-app merchandising platform for video games that powers a global supply chain, which enables games and metaverse creators to showcase custom merchandise and blockchain-based digital merchandise inside the apps or on their websites.

"The internet has made it easy for creators to publish and distribute content, however, this sort of democratisation has still not fully materialised for physical products. We believe making physical products should be as easy as posting on Twitter or Medium.

We're extremely excited and humbled to have added value to some of the iconic games and studios in the industry and are looking forward to delighting more than three billion players in the world with 'real-world' items from their most cherished games," said Khurana.

Rucept in a statement claimed it is working with some US-based studios with games published by Electronic Arts, Disney and is rapidly growing its list of clients across the globe.