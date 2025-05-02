Veteran dealmaker Bhanshali's investment firm Enam invests in EKA Mobility

Enam Holdings, co-founded by veteran venture capitalist and investment banker Vallabh Bhanshali, has made a private equity-style investment in an electric commercial vehicle manufacturer.

Enam, which invests in both listed and unlisted private companies, has invested Rs 200 crore ($23.7 million) in Pinnacle Mobility Solutions Pvt Ltd. The Pune-based company, which operates under the brand EKA Mobility, was founded by Sudhir Mehta.

In December 2023, EKA Mobility added Japanese conglomerate Mitsui & Co. and Dutch electric bus manufacturer to its cap table with an investment of $100 million over multiple phases.

The company, which makes electric buses, trucks and small commercial vehicles, has four facilities in the country and manufactures over 20,000 vehicles a year, according to its website.

For the year through March 2024, EKA Mobility reported revenue from operations of Rs 53 crore, a sharp jump from Rs 3 crore in 2022-23, according to data from VCCEdge. Its net loss widened to Rs 32.3 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 9.8 crore the year before.

Axis Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to EKA Mobility on the transaction.

