Veteran dealmaker Bhanshali's investment firm Enam invests in EKA Mobility
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Veteran dealmaker Bhanshali's investment firm Enam invests in EKA Mobility

Veteran dealmaker Bhanshali's investment firm Enam invests in EKA Mobility

By Siddhant Mishra

  • 02 May 2025
Veteran dealmaker Bhanshali's investment firm Enam invests in EKA Mobility

Enam Holdings, co-founded by veteran venture capitalist and investment banker Vallabh Bhanshali, has made a private equity-style investment in an electric commercial vehicle manufacturer.

Enam, which invests in both listed and unlisted private companies, has invested Rs 200 crore ($23.7 million) in Pinnacle Mobility Solutions Pvt Ltd. The Pune-based company, which operates under the brand EKA Mobility, was founded by Sudhir Mehta. 

In December 2023, EKA Mobility added Japanese conglomerate Mitsui & Co. and Dutch electric bus manufacturer to its cap table with an investment of $100 million over multiple phases.   

Advertisement

The company, which makes electric buses, trucks and small commercial vehicles, has four facilities in the country and manufactures over 20,000 vehicles a year, according to its website.   

For the year through March 2024, EKA Mobility reported revenue from operations of Rs 53 crore, a sharp jump from Rs 3 crore in 2022-23, according to data from VCCEdge. Its net loss widened to Rs 32.3 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 9.8 crore the year before. 

Axis Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to EKA Mobility on the transaction. 

Advertisement
Enam HoldingsEKA Mobility

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
AmpIn Energy plans to form InvIT, may create exit window for PE backer

Infrastructure

AmpIn Energy plans to form InvIT, may create exit window for PE backer

Premium
Former Statkraft, AGP execs target $500 mn in funding for India green energy platform

Infrastructure

Former Statkraft, AGP execs target $500 mn in funding for India green energy platform

I Squared-backed Hexa acquires Fortum's India renewables arm; to invest $500 mn

Infrastructure

I Squared-backed Hexa acquires Fortum's India renewables arm; to invest $500 mn

UAE climate fund Altérra backs Brookfield's Evren in first direct India deal

Infrastructure

UAE climate fund Altérra backs Brookfield's Evren in first direct India deal

Pro
AT Capital-controlled Juniper Green set to see top-deck shuffle, may push back IPO

Infrastructure

AT Capital-controlled Juniper Green set to see top-deck shuffle, may push back IPO

Premium
Macquarie's Blueleaf Energy plans $3 bn investment to expand India portfolio

Infrastructure

Macquarie's Blueleaf Energy plans $3 bn investment to expand India portfolio

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW