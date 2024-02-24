Verod Capital snaps majority stake in Nigerian fitness chain; CardinalStone exits

Premium CardinalStone partners Yomi Jemibewon (left) and Femi Ogunjimi | Credit: CardinalStone

West African private equity investor Verod Capital has struck sixth deal from its third investment vehicle, picking a majority stake in Nigeria's leading fitness chain. Verod Capital bought a 65% stake in iFitness, as Lagos-based private equity firm CardinalStone Capital Advisers fully monetized a six-year-old investment in a $12 million deal. VCCircle ......