Verod Capital snaps majority stake in Nigerian fitness chain; CardinalStone exits

Premium
West African private equity investor Verod Capital has struck sixth deal from its third investment vehicle, picking a majority stake in Nigeria's leading fitness chain. Verod Capital bought a 65% stake in iFitness, as Lagos-based private equity firm CardinalStone Capital Advisers fully monetized a six-year-old investment in a $12 million deal. VCCircle ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.