Vernacular edtech platform Vidyakul raises funds from Dholakia Ventures, angels

Vidyakul, a vernacular language-focused edtech platform, on Tuesday said it has raised an undisclosed amount in a financing round from Dholakia Ventures, an investment arm of Dholakia Family Office.

Angel investors including Gaurav Juneja, Saurabh Agarwal, and Puneet Mittal also participated in the ongoing round.

Vidyakul is aimed at providing after-school e-learning for state board students in vernacular languages.

The company said it has witnessed high growth post its launch in the Gujarat region with a focus on learning in the Gujarati language. Within 7 months of launch in the region, it has registered more than 6 lakh students from Gujarat. The brand said it has also partnered with more than 500 Gujarati medium schools to distribute Digital and print study material.

Currently, the startup is delivering education in 4 languages and has already enabled the same for 11 lakh students from 10 States.

Other edtech startups have also attracted significant funding during the pandemic. Just last week, Creative Galileo raised $2.5 million in a financing round led by Kalaari Capital.

In the same week, ForeignAdmits raised Rs 3.5 crore in a seed funding round led by Unicorn India Ventures.

In September, Expertrons, an edtech startup focusing on professional growth raised an undisclosed sum from Cred founder Kunal Shah and Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari.

Dholakia Ventures

Dholakia Ventures is a sector agnostic venture capital firm investing in early-stage startups. The firm is the investment arm of Dholakia Family Office.

So far Dholakia Ventures has invested over Rs 20 crore in 15 plus startups like ION Energy, BharatX, Karnival, Prescinto, Couch Fashion, Freightfy, StockGro, Optimized Electrotech, Pocketly, Biddano, Mellorra, Zypp, Vidyakul. The firm focuses on segments like fintech, AI, defence tech, logistics, and other sectors.

The venture firm said it aims to invest in about 100 companies with diverse portfolios by 2023.