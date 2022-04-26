Venturi Partners hits final close of $175 mn consumer-focused debut fund

Singapore-based investment platform Venturi Partners on Tuesday announced the final close of its $175 million (around Rs 1,339 crore) maiden fund.

Venturi may now look to raise the quantum of the fund due to the surging investment demands.

The firm said that it had already deployed 30% percent of the fund for three investments across India and Southeast Asia and further aims rest of the deployment in next two years.

Venturi, typically, invests $10 million (approximately Rs 76 crore) to $40 million (around Rs 306 crore) in Series B to D rounds.

The platform in a statement claimed to have secured capital from large EU and Asian family offices, such as Peugeot Invest, Ackermans & Van Haaren and Frédéric de Mévius, Founder of Verlinvest and Planet First Partners, among others.

“The Venturi team has unique expertise, network and track record in the consumer space in the region. Founders today are looking for more than just investors – they want long-term partners that understand consumer trends and brands and have a long-term mindset.

We will only make eight investments from fund – 1 and work closely with our founders," said Nicholas Cator, Managing Partner at Venturi Partners.

Founded in 2019 by Cator, Venturi Partners is an Asia-focused investment platform that enables consumer-facing business startups to build disruptive brands in India and Southeast Asia.

It has backed consumer brands such as Byju’s, Lazada, Pristyn Care, Cure.fit, Chewy, Oatly, Global Fashion Group, Burger King, Sula Vineyards, Domino’s and Future Consumer.

“Our aim is to build a long-term, partnership-based investment platform with a small number of families with similar values that want to participate in the Asian consumer growth story. We offer our families more transparency on our portfolio than a traditional fund and will offer up to 100% of their commitment in co-investment opportunities," Cator added.