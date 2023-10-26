VCs, angels staring at stellar returns as Mamaearth goes public

Premium
The public listing of direct-to-consumer brand Mamaearth is likely to get blockbuster returns for its investors, with Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, the co-founders of e-commerce firm Snapdeal, scoring over 100x in return on their early investment, VCCircle has gathered. The parent company Honasa Consumer, which houses multiple beauty and personal ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.