VC investors score big as Marico picking majority stake in nutrition brand Plix

Premium Harsh Mariwala, founder, Marico Innovation Foundation & chairman of Marico

Marico Ltd, the maker of Parachute hair oil and Saffola cooking oil, has inked an agreement to buy a majority stake in plant-based nutrition brand Plix with a staggered deal, which translates into a neat valuation markup for the five-year-old startup’s venture capital backers who joined the cap table just ......