VC investments in Middle East fall year-on-year but rise from pre-pandemic levels

Premium A general view of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Venture capital investments in the Middle East declined during 2023, albeit not too significantly, with the region appearing as a ‘relatively bright spot’ in a dismal global environment as investors grappled with a funding winter. VC investments in the Gulf region fell to a three-year low during the period under review ......