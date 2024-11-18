VC firm MEVP marks second full exit from Fund II, DPI reaches 118%
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • VC firm MEVP marks second full exit from Fund II, DPI reaches 118%

VC firm MEVP marks second full exit from Fund II, DPI reaches 118%

By Dilasha Seth

  • 18 Nov 2024
Premium
VC firm MEVP marks second full exit from Fund II, DPI reaches 118%
Walid Hanna, chairman and Co-CEO, MEVP

Gulf-focused venture capital firm Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), which invests in early and growth-stage tech startups and is currently deploying from its fourth investment vehicle, marked its second full exit from its Fund II, in a cross-border acquisition of its portfolio company. This comes nine months after the first ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

MakeMyTrip to acquire Cred-owned Happay's expense management business

TMT

MakeMyTrip to acquire Cred-owned Happay's expense management business

Premium
VC firm MEVP marks second full exit from Fund II, DPI reaches 118%

TMT

VC firm MEVP marks second full exit from Fund II, DPI reaches 118%

Vecmocon, Assure Clinics rake in early-stage cheques

Healthcare

Vecmocon, Assure Clinics rake in early-stage cheques

Pro
Peak XV strikes a multi-bagger from legacy India portfolio

TMT

Peak XV strikes a multi-bagger from legacy India portfolio

Premium
MENA Digest: Lean Tech, UnifyApps lead funding activity; overall mop-up falls in Oct

TMT

MENA Digest: Lean Tech, UnifyApps lead funding activity; overall mop-up falls in Oct

Airbound, Mushin Innovative Labs, OnePlay pocket funding cheques

TMT

Airbound, Mushin Innovative Labs, OnePlay pocket funding cheques

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW