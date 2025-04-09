VC firm Lumikai hires top exec from GSF as founding partner quits
VC firm Lumikai hires top exec from GSF as founding partner quits

By Aman Rawat

  • 09 Apr 2025
Lumikai's outgoing founding partner Justin Shriram Keeling (left) with managing partner Salone Sehgal | Credit: File Photo

Lumikai, an interactive media and gaming-focused venture capital firm which is currently investing via its second fund, has hired a new partner from seed-stage tech investment firm GSF after its founding partner quit.  The early-stage VC firm, which has invested in startups like All-Star Games, Loco, Crater, Eloelo, Studio Sirah, Bombay ......

