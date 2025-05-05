VC firm, family offices bet on quant investment firm QiCAP

Premium QiCap co-founder Amit Rathi

A homegrown venture capital firm and a number of family offices as well as high-net-worth individuals have invested in QiCAP.Ai Investments Pvt Ltd, a quantitative investment and trading company, VCCircle has gathered. The Mumbai-based company has raised a total of Rs 242.40 crore ($28.8 million) from investors that include stock market ......