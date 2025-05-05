VC firm, family offices bet on quant investment firm QiCAP
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • VC firm, family offices bet on quant investment firm QiCAP

VC firm, family offices bet on quant investment firm QiCAP

By TEAM VCC

  • 05 May 2025
Premium
VC firm, family offices bet on quant investment firm QiCAP
QiCap co-founder Amit Rathi

A homegrown venture capital firm and a number of family offices as well as high-net-worth individuals have invested in QiCAP.Ai Investments Pvt Ltd, a quantitative investment and trading company, VCCircle has gathered.  The Mumbai-based company has raised a total of Rs 242.40 crore ($28.8 million) from investors that include stock market ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
PE-backed IKF Finance raising fresh capital as valuation jumps, taps new investor

Finance

PE-backed IKF Finance raising fresh capital as valuation jumps, taps new investor

Apollo emphasizes private market opportunity after first-quarter profit bump

Finance

Apollo emphasizes private market opportunity after first-quarter profit bump

Premium
Abraaj spin-off RMBV gets LP commitment for first independent fund

Finance

Abraaj spin-off RMBV gets LP commitment for first independent fund

SEBI orders winding up of Cinema Capital Venture Fund, bans key execs for three years

Finance

SEBI orders winding up of Cinema Capital Venture Fund, bans key execs for three years

QED plans $300 mn investment in Asia-Pacific, expand focus to mid-stage rounds

Finance

QED plans $300 mn investment in Asia-Pacific, expand focus to mid-stage rounds

Pro
Carlyle logs $1.1-bn exit from India

Finance

Carlyle logs $1.1-bn exit from India

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW