VC-backed Zouk kicks off talks to raise funding for next phase of expansion
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • VC-backed Zouk kicks off talks to raise funding for next phase of expansion

VC-backed Zouk kicks off talks to raise funding for next phase of expansion

Premium
VC-backed Zouk kicks off talks to raise funding for next phase of expansion
Zouk founders Disha Singh and Pradeep Krishnakumar

Homegrown premium bag manufacturer Sea Turtle Pvt Ltd, which operates direct-to-consumer accessories brand Zouk, is in the early stages of discussions to raise a fresh round of capital, two people familiar with the development told VCCircle. Mumbai-based Zouk, founded in 2016 by husband-and-wife duo Disha Singh and Pradeepkrishnakumar, manufactures bags, backpacks, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Explained: What is Sanchar Saathi cyber safety app and why did it create a firestorm?

TMT

Explained: What is Sanchar Saathi cyber safety app and why did it create a firestorm?

Tata Communications buying US firm; Indian Hotels to acquire the Clarks hotels

Infrastructure

Tata Communications buying US firm; Indian Hotels to acquire the Clarks hotels

Meesho leans on AI, new business lines to drive growth

TMT

Meesho leans on AI, new business lines to drive growth

India orders smartphone makers to preload state-owned cyber safety app

TMT

India orders smartphone makers to preload state-owned cyber safety app

Premium
Elevation Capital, Peak XV eyeing multimillion outcomes as Meesho seeks $5.6 bn valuation

TMT

Elevation Capital, Peak XV eyeing multimillion outcomes as Meesho seeks $5.6 bn valuation

Premium
Rapido's Sanka on being frugal, getting ready for an IPO, and more

TMT

Rapido's Sanka on being frugal, getting ready for an IPO, and more

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW