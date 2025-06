VC-backed Shivalik Small Finance Bank adding new investor to cap table

Pro Anshul Swami, MD and CEO, Shivalik Small Finance Bank

Shivalik Small Finance Bank, which counts four venture capital investors in its cap table including Accel and Quona Capital, is set to secure fresh funding led by a new VC firm, two people familiar with the development told VCCircle. The bank, which added Lightspeed India Partners and former KKR India boss ......