VC-backed Pristyn Care’s ‘uberisation’ of surgeries faces multiple questions on biz practices

Premium (From left) Pristyn Care co-founders Vaibhav Kapoor, Harsimarbir Singh and Garima Sawhney

Amita Panchal, a 47-year old Mumbai-based bank employee and a single mother, navigated life with the aid of crutches. Childhood polio had restricted her mobility. She had health issues associated with obesity and, in May this year, consulted a doctor through Pristyn Care, a Sequoia- and Tiger Global-backed start-up that ......