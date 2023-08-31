Stay Home. Read Quality News
  VC-backed Pristyn Care's 'uberisation' of surgeries faces multiple questions on biz practices

VC-backed Pristyn Care’s ‘uberisation’ of surgeries faces multiple questions on biz practices

By Ranjani Raghavan

  • 31 Aug 2023
VC-backed Pristyn Care’s ‘uberisation’ of surgeries faces multiple questions on biz practices
(From left) Pristyn Care co-founders Vaibhav Kapoor, Harsimarbir Singh and Garima Sawhney

Amita Panchal, a 47-year old Mumbai-based bank employee and a single mother, navigated life with the aid of crutches. Childhood polio had restricted her mobility. She had health issues associated with obesity and, in May this year, consulted a doctor through Pristyn Care, a Sequoia- and Tiger Global-backed start-up that ......

