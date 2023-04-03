facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • VC-backed fintechs’ credit card play gets second shocker as key issuer pulls the plug

VC-backed fintechs’ credit card play gets second shocker as key issuer pulls the plug

By Beena Parmar

  • 03 Apr 2023
Premium
VC-backed fintechs’ credit card play gets second shocker as key issuer pulls the plug
Credit: 123RF.com

SBM Bank India, the wholly-owned subsidiary of foreign lender State Bank of Mauritius (SBM), has blocked the corporate credit cards it offered in partnership with several fintech players in India following a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) diktat to update their &#39;know your customer&#39; (KYC) details, multiple people privy to ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Mid-market PE firm Amicus ropes in another new LP for second fund

General

Mid-market PE firm Amicus ropes in another new LP for second fund

How the digitised Indian consumer is luring global investors for a piece of cake

Finance

How the digitised Indian consumer is luring global investors for a piece of cake

Cloud-based firm CometChat raises $5 mn; Sequoia's Surge, others back Metastable Materials

TMT

Cloud-based firm CometChat raises $5 mn; Sequoia's Surge, others back Metastable Materials

MUFG Bank's arm leads equity round in DMI Finance

Finance

MUFG Bank's arm leads equity round in DMI Finance

Premium
VC-backed fintechs' credit card play gets second shocker as key issuer pulls the plug

Finance

VC-backed fintechs' credit card play gets second shocker as key issuer pulls the plug

SEBI probing some Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations

Finance

SEBI probing some Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations

Advertisement