VC-backed Aye Finance set to secure $30 mn in fresh capital

Premium Sanjay Sharma, MD, Aye Finance

Aye Finance, a non-banking finance company (NBFC), is set to raise $30 million (about Rs 250 crore) in fresh capital from a marquee foreign institution that has backed it in the past. The NBFC, which lends to micro, small and medium sector enterprises (MSME) in India, is raising the fresh capital ......