VC-backed shared cooking platform Kitchens@ merges with Kitchens Centre

Trifecta Capital-funded shared cooking platform Kitchens@ on Wednesday merged with cloud kitchen firm Kitchens Centre, making it the biggest player with 1,000 kitchens in over 20 cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchens@ said currently it has over 350 kitchens across 12 hubs, covering the entire Bengaluru city. The platform has Dominos, Subway, Taco Bell and Nando’s, Chicking as top customers.

Kitchens Centre, on the other hand, is eyeing to raise its locations from 45 to 50, which means it will then have 700 kitchens spread in 20 cities. It has existing customers as Mainland China, Wow Momo, Barbeque Nation, Chayoos, Biryani Blues.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have aggressive plans to expand rapidly across India. We found Kitchens Centre to be a good partner in terms of vision, expertise and shared values in the team. We are excited and confident that this union will help us scale up rapidly and bring unparalleled solutions to our existing and prospective clients,” said Junaiz Kizhakkayil, Founder and Chairman at Kitchens@.

“Kitchens@ is a leader in the cloud kitchen space with their strength in culinary operations and technology expertise. Combining that with our strength in cloud kitchen infrastructure and supply chain makes the entity a formidable force. We look forward to growing together and being the top enabler for the food and beverage industry,” said Lakshay Jain, Founder and CEO at Kitchens Centre.

With this merger, the combined entity will be enabling over 150 brands in the country.

Kitchens@, which is operated and owed by Loyal Hospitality, had raised $16.2 million (Rs 115 crore) in its series B round of funding in February 2020. In May that year, the company went ahead to raise Rs 20 crore ($2.6 million) in venture debt from Trifecta Capital.

Kitchens Centre, which is owned and operated by Cloud Retail Solutions Pvt. Ltd., received an undisclosed sum as part of its pre-series A round of funding in November 2020 from US-based early-stage venture firm Village Global along with billionaires Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Eric Schmidt and Mark Zuckerberg.