ValueQuest strikes fresh bet in local healthcare services player

Premium
Boutique equity investor ValueQuest, which forayed into private equity last year and is currently deploying capital from its first category-II alternative investment firm, has now struck another bet in the healthcare services sector, VCCircle has learnt. The firm – a backer of companies like TBO Tek and Rentomojo – has invested ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.